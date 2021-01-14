Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.44. 877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

