MonaCoin Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00004022 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $104.50 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,527.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,237.18 or 0.03129956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00390051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.26 or 0.01344041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.77 or 0.00573700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00424749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00283467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00019938 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.