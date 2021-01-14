Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $56,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,188 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mondelez International by 98.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 112.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 734,559 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 402,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

