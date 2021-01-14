Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.99

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 3722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MONDY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

