Monero Classic Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $48,609.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00423958 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1,196.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

