MonetaryUnit (MUE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,925.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $819,594.63 and $3,925.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014327 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001413 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 211,311,520 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

