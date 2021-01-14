Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Monro worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Monro by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

MNRO opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $77.46.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.