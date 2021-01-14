Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Up 79.9% in December

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the December 15th total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $183.21 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 139.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $483,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

