Montes Archimedes Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MAACU) Shares Up 2.8%

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.10. 179,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 59,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

