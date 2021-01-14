MoonSwap Price Reaches $0.13 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $625.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00383699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 349.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 12,556,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,534,222 tokens. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

