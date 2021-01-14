Morgan Stanley Acquires 93,198 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 201.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Puma Biotechnology worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 169,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,758 shares of company stock worth $283,270. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $429.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

