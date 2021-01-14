Morgan Stanley Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €57.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price target from Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.56 ($55.95).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

EPA BNP traded down €0.32 ($0.38) on Thursday, hitting €45.03 ($52.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.45.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.