Morgan Stanley Buys 5,853 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Morphic worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth approximately $819,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $65,622.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,017.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $391,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,110 shares of company stock worth $4,677,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

