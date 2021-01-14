Morgan Stanley Cuts The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $182.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.
Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.54. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,486. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.72.
In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
