Morgan Stanley Cuts The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $182.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.54. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,486. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.72.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

