Morgan Stanley Cuts United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $50.50

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.12% from the company’s current price.

USM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

USM traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

