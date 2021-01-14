Morgan Stanley Increases Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $113.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOGI. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $103.66. 1,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,108. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,004 shares of company stock worth $12,874,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after buying an additional 74,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 266,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 673,296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after buying an additional 230,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 71,123 shares during the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

