Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $80,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 57.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 112.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,428,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,505,000 after buying an additional 247,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Shares of MS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.62. 354,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,560,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

