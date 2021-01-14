Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 112.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $13,428,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,505,000 after acquiring an additional 247,444 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.47. 9,845,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,278,896. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

