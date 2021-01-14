Morgan Stanley Sells 9,472 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of TrueBlue worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the third quarter worth approximately $15,634,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 202,673.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 360.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 180,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth $1,146,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of TBI opened at $19.47 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.81.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

