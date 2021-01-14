Morgan Stanley Trims Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Target Price to $38.50

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TDS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 3,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Banced Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Banced Corp now owns 14,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Russell Frank Co lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 228,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 123,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

