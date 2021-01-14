Morgan Stanley Trims Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Target Price to $38.50

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TDS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.
NYSE TDS traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 3,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Banced Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Banced Corp now owns 14,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Russell Frank Co lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 228,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 123,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.
