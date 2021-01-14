Morgan Stanley Trims United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Target Price to $50.50

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.12% from the company’s current price.

USM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

NYSE USM traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Crow Point Partners grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners now owns 162,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 176,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Russell Frank Co increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 42,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

