Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Insider Ben Thompson Buys 34 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson bought 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 846 ($11.05) per share, with a total value of £287.64 ($375.80).

MAB1 traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday, reaching GBX 850 ($11.11). The company had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,405. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 804.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 712.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £451.11 million and a P/E ratio of 32.69. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

