Motorola Solutions’ (MSI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $196.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $179.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.07.

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $175.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,194. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

