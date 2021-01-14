Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) & Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) Financial Review

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 10.39% -158.99% 11.97% Superconductor Technologies N/A -378.67% -247.89%

Risk and Volatility

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Superconductor Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $7.89 billion 3.74 $868.00 million $7.44 23.40 Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 4.70 -$9.23 million N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Motorola Solutions and Superconductor Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 1 2 13 0 2.75 Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $151.29, suggesting a potential downside of 13.10%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Superconductor Technologies.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Superconductor Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

