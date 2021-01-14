Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 23,555 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 478,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $52.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

