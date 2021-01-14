Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $161.32. The firm has a market cap of $415.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

