Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after buying an additional 141,709 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after buying an additional 139,592 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,403,000 after buying an additional 80,387 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,697,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.00.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $551.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.35 and a 200-day moving average of $386.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $579.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

