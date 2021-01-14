Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.41% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $694,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $39.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.