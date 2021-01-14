Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,846 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,462 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,662,000 after acquiring an additional 88,583 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 82,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92.

