Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 3,318 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the second quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 206,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 140,811 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,656,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $216.34 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.