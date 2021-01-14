Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $1.19 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,180,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,836,000 after buying an additional 2,768,403 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 712,106 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

