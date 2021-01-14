Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 270,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 166,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.76 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

