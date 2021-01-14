Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.30.

NYSE CCI opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.07.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

