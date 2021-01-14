MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) shares traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $408.81 and last traded at $409.52. 813,048 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 416,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.40.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.
The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.66.
In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
About MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.
Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.