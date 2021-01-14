M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTB opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.80.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

