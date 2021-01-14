MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $26.60 on Thursday. MTBC has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Get MTBC alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.