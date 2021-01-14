Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.66.

Shares of MTL traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.47. The company had a trading volume of 104,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

