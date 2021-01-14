Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $16.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after buying an additional 488,196 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 127,642 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.