My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Equities researchers at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 101.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MYSZ. Zacks Investment Research raised My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on My Size in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,432. My Size has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. My Size had a negative return on equity of 101.67% and a negative net margin of 1,915.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that My Size will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

