My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.45. 1,435,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 949,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYSZ shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on My Size in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. My Size had a negative net margin of 3,326.90% and a negative return on equity of 206.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that My Size, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

