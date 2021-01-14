MyBit (MYB) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. MyBit has a market cap of $156,504.55 and $11.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MyBit has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One MyBit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyBit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00375481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00040650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.58 or 0.04001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MyBit (CRYPTO:MYB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

MyBit Coin Trading

MyBit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyBit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyBit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.