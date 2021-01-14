Mysterium One Day Volume Reaches $1,559.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $1,559.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00377031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.46 or 0.03892224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.