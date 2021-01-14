N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,097 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.50. 2,929,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,023. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

