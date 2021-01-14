N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 31,080 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $46,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,916 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 688,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 646,708 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,333,000 after buying an additional 443,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,031,000 after buying an additional 438,479 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

