N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,271 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.36% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.33. 64,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

