N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 32,596 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,626. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $200.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

