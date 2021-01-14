N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 40,509 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,509 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,198,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,083,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 150,410 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 179,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,631. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

