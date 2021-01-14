N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $39.07 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,751 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 8.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.38% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $39,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 221,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

