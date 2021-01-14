N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,518 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after acquiring an additional 102,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,278,000 after acquiring an additional 267,536 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.11. 9,726,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,500,770. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $53.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

