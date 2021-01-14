N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.75. The stock had a trading volume of 120,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,755. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.87 and its 200-day moving average is $165.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

